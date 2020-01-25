Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 702 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.92. 959,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,850. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

