Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,135 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.87 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.