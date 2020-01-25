Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 246.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $92.03. 7,791,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,546,093. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

