Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,325. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit