Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.33% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,325. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

