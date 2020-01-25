Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 227,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.72, for a total value of $58,618,414.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 549,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,742,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.69 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

