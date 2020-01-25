ShipChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $382.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

