Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BSRR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $28.04. 35,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $30.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

