Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 22,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,444. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.28 million.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

