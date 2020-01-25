SIG (LON:SHI) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

SIG (LON:SHI) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHI. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SIG in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Shares of LON SHI traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 93.10 ($1.22). The company had a trading volume of 864,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $550.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

