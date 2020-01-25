Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $319.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

