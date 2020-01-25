Signet Financial Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

