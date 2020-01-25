Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after buying an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after acquiring an additional 546,541 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,724,000 after purchasing an additional 595,691 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

PFE opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

