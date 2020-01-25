Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.69.

Shares of KMB opened at $143.42 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 12,755.36%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

