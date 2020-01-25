Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,766.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4972 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

