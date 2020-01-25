Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,434,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,314,000 after buying an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $55.09 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

