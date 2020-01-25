Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of International Paper by 61,358.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 78,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $11,454,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

