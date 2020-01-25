Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.11. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

