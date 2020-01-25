Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKS. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

