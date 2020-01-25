SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLM from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

SLM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,839,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,374. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SLM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,770,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 149,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth $19,026,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,783,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,530,000 after purchasing an additional 468,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

