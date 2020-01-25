Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Stock Price

News coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 0.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

F stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.53. 160,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 million and a PE ratio of 26.50.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

