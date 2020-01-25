Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Sonos stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 935,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68. Sonos has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.05 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 245.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,102,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230,602 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Analyst Recommendations for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

