Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $793.77

Sopheon Plc (LON:SPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $793.77 and traded as low as $750.00. Sopheon shares last traded at $755.00, with a volume of 1,632 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 million and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 696.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 790.94.

About Sopheon (LON:SPE)

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

