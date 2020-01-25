Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Itau Unibanco downgraded Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE SCCO traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 1,147,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 20.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $473,114.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 100.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

