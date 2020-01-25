SPC Financial Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

