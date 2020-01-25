SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.7% in the second quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

