SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 310,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. 1,460,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

