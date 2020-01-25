SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3476 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

