Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 113 ($1.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 106 ($1.39).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPI. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

SPI stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.15. The company has a market cap of $537.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

