SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut SSE PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised SSE PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised SSE PLC/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut SSE PLC/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SSE PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SSEZY stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. SSE PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

