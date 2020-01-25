Stanmore Coal (ASX:SMR) Trading Down 1%

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR)’s share price traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.01 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.01 ($0.72), 99,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.02 ($0.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market cap of $256.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.22.

Stanmore Coal Company Profile (ASX:SMR)

Stanmore Coal Limited explores, produces, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It holds interest in the Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Belview, The Range, Lilyvale, Mackenzie, Tennyson, and Clifford projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland. The company also exports its products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.