State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 286.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 246,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 202,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 172,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 550.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 202,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.