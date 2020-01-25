State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $983.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

