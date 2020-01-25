State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $33,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.63. 731,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.49 and a 1 year high of $320.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.61.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

