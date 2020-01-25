State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Global Payments worth $62,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global Payments by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,190. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.80.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.51.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.