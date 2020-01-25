State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Paypal were worth $39,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.98. 7,089,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,159. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

