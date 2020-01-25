State of Michigan Retirement System Has $96.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,264.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

