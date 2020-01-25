State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1,372.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $49,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Masco by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 1,817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Masco by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,374.34. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. 2,834,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

