State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 676.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 2,358,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

