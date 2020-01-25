State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,238,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $73,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

NYSE USB traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 6,132,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

