Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

STL opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

