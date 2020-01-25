Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,290,000 after acquiring an additional 109,826 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

