Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $106.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4607 per share. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.