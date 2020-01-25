Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Shares of LEA opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear Co. has a one year low of $105.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lear’s payout ratio is 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.