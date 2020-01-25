Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,026 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after acquiring an additional 346,711 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 918,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.25 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2567 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.