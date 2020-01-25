Strs Ohio Acquires 95,254 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,254 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of Invitation Homes worth $44,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,481,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,630 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $14,095,181.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $340,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,624. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. ValuEngine lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

