Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,062 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 293,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,776,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,062,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,070,000 after buying an additional 225,769 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.87. 914,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

