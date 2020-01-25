Strs Ohio Has $48.16 Million Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,426 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Regency Centers by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 456,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

