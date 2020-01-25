Strs Ohio Purchases 116,975 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,975 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $41,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $85.57. 1,510,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,197. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $50.70 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a return on equity of 293.15% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

