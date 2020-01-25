Strs Ohio Sells 718,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 88,648,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,983,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

