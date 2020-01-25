SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

FUJHY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.45. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

